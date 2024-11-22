ALAS hosts free community health event for essential workers in Half Moon Bay

Several community groups are set to move the community forward this weekend and give farmworkers, who usually live out of the spotlight, access to health resources in the Peninsula.

Ayudando Latinos A Soñar, better known as ALAS, the non-profit that helped the farmworker community through a mass shooting in 2023, is hosting a wellness fair in the heart of downtown Half Moon Bay.

ALAS is working with San Mateo County, California Life Sciences, and several companies to provide vision and blood pressure screenings, dental and vaccine clinics, and other health services to farmworkers and essential workers for free.

In response to questions on the fear that some farmworkers might stay away because of the changing political climate, program director Sandra Sencion said that ALAS has earned the community's trust.

"We have a very close relationship with our community and have built that trust over a long time," Sencia said. "We’ve really been focusing on our outreach to be able to explain to our community that this event is for them, that this event is for their health and it’s only going to benefit themselves and their families.”

The Farmworker Health and Community Event is scheduled for Saturday. It will take place at the IDES Hall in downtown Half Moon Bay from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, go to https://www.alasdreams.com/.