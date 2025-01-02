BART resumes service between Daly City, Millbrae/SFO

Normal train service is again running between the Daly City, Millbrae and San Francisco International Airport stations following an equipment problem, BART said Thursday morning.

BART first reported about a major delay between the stations around 5:20 a.m. At about 6:50 a.m., BART said the service was suspended between the stations.

Even though train service has resumed between the stations, there was still a 20-minute delay on the Millbrae and SFO Line due to an equipment problem, according to BART.