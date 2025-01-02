BART

BART resumes service between Daly City, Millbrae/SFO

By Bay City News

Normal train service is again running between the Daly City, Millbrae and San Francisco International Airport stations following an equipment problem, BART said Thursday morning.

BART first reported about a major delay between the stations around 5:20 a.m. At about 6:50 a.m., BART said the service was suspended between the stations.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Even though train service has resumed between the stations, there was still a 20-minute delay on the Millbrae and SFO Line due to an equipment problem, according to BART.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

BARTDaly CityMillbrae
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us