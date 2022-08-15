2 Brush Fires Break Out in Brisbane, Prompt Power Outages

Two fires broke out in Brisbane on Monday evening, the North County Fire Authority announced at 8:30 p.m.

A brush fire is burning in the area of W. Hill Place and another fire is reported near 2800 Bayshore Blvd.

The size of the fires is not known at this time, though the agency said no homes are threatened.

The Brisbane Police department announced at 9:55 p.m. that the fires are causing power outages. Anyone driving through town should treat traffic signals as four-way stops.

Fire in Brisbane pic.twitter.com/VOJyYT03Uh — North County Fire Authority (@NoCoFire) August 16, 2022