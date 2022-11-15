Close-Up Look at Caltrain's New Electric Fleet

Caltrain's new electric fleet is still months away from passenger service, but the agency offered an in-person look Tuesday at one of its electric trains.

The new trains have been undergoing safety testing for the past several weeks, but Caltrain was eager to show off the future of its South Bay-to-San Francisco service.

The first thing one might notice is how quiet the trains are, with no diesel engine, much like being in an electic vehicle.

Inside the new electric trains, the seats are comfortable, there’s more room for bikes and the bathrooms were designed with input from people with disabilities.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Eventually, 75% of Caltrain’s fleet will be electric, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, particulate matter and noise. The electric fleet will be ready to carry passengers in 2024.

Between now and then, there’s still a lot of work to do, the agency says.

"We've got to get our infrastructure finished up, we've got to put up the last of the poles … there's a lot of testing that needs to take place," Caltrain spokesman Dan Lieberman said. "But once all that's done, we're going to have a world-class railroad, and everyone is going to love to ride on it."

Tuesday's tour was restricted to media and other commuter rail agencies. The public should be able to take a tour of the new Caltrain electric trains early next year.