Daly City Councilwoman Seeks Legal Action After Alleged Physical Assault by Fellow Councilmember

A Daly City councilwoman said she was physically assaulted by a fellow councilmember who’s been bullying her.

Juslyn Manalo said she filed a police report and may now take legal action after the incident that began Monday, hours before the city council meeting.

Manalo said she was seen by paramedics and was so distraught, she ended up pulling herself out of the city council meeting, but not before letting the public know about what allegedly happened.

“Councilmember Digiovanni assaulted me in City Hall,” Manalo said in the meeting.

Tense and shocking moments for both community members and Daly City’s leaders as they heard accusations of an alleged assault within the city government.

“It was very painful and I was in complete shock that she would do something like that to me in a physical manner,” said Manalo.

Councilmember Malano said she walked into a conference room in City Hall Monday afternoon and saw councilmember Pamela Digiovanni on her phone.

That’s when she says Digiovanni told her she was in a meeting and allegedly slammed the door on her back as she was on her way out.

“I like sat down and broke down in tears because I had just realized that I was assaulted,” said Manalo.

She said she called paramedics and filed a police report.

The incident that was completely denied by Digiovanni during Monday's council meeting.

“I would never do such a thing so I vanely deny it and it is politically motivated,” she said.

Both councilmembers said they’ve been bullied in the past months.

But Manalo said she’s had enough and has hired an attorney. They’re asking the city to launch an internal investigation.

“What I think that investigation will reveal is that this is not an isolated incident, it may be the most physical act of violence,” said Manalo. “We talk about how it's so important for others to speak out and if I wouldn't do so then I wouldn't be the leader I’m in if I just stayed silent.”

Manalo said she has filed charges for battery against Digiovanni and is looking at filing a workers compensation claim along with other legal actions.

After the alleged altercation, Council member Manalo was evaluated at a hospital. She shares her blood pressure was elevated and she was put in a sling. Here is also a photo of her bruised back. She returned to work but did not make it through the meeting (previous post). pic.twitter.com/NXi7Ubor1l — Ginger Conejero Saab (@gingerconejero) September 28, 2022