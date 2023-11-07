Search warrant turns into FBI standoff outside Belmont home

A standoff played out at a Peninsula home Tuesday after a man refused to surrender to a search warrant.

Belmont police tried to conduct a search of a home on the 1800 block of Hillman Avenue at about 9 a.m.

The man inside the home refused to come out.

FBI agents came to help Belmont police. They used a bullhorn and eventually flashbang grenades to coax the man from the house.

The man eventually came out and surrendered to police at about 12:30 p.m.

It’s not clear why police were trying to search the home.