1 hurt in fires on two anchored boats in South San Francisco

Two boats anchored off Oyster Cove in South San Francisco caught fire Wednesday morning, sending one person to the hospital, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to Oyster Point Marina on reports of the blaze at about 7:30 a.m. and were still battling the flames as of 8:30 a.m.

It was unclear how many occupants were on the boats, and no other details were immediately available.

The cause of the fires was under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back here for updates.