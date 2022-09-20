Hillsborough Police Investigate Rash of Home Break-ins

Police in Hillsborough are investigating a rash of home burglaries, the department said on Monday.

Four break-ins have taken place since Sept. 8.

The first break-in happened between Sept. 8 and 13 in the 2800 block of Churchill Drive. A rear window that leads into the living room was shattered and areas of bedrooms and the home office had been disturbed. It is unknown at this time if anything was stolen.

On Thursday, a residence on Mountain Wood Court was burglarized. Officers responded to the home's alarm at 8:56 p.m. and discovered two panes of glass broken out of a rear French door. Items from the bedroom were stolen, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

At some point between Saturday and Monday, a person or persons smashed a rear kitchen window on Cinnamon Court and stole items from the bedroom.

Another burglary took place on Saturday in the 1500 block of Wedgewood Drive at 9:47 p.m. The home's alarm alerted the authorities and they determined that the thieves gained entrance through smashing a rear window. Items were taken from a bedroom and the suspects fled the scene. Police said that surveillance footage shows "multiple" subjects wearing hoodies and masks. The suspects also fled in a silver or gray four-door sedan, possibly a Honda.

Hillsborough Police are going over footage collected from the departments' camera systems as well as that from victims and witnesses in these cases. However, HPD would like to encourage homes with surveillance systems in the areas of the burglaries and surrounding streets to check their footage during the time frames of the crimes to check for suspicious people or vehicles. Police are particularly interested in footage of a silver or gray four-door sedan, possibly a Honda. Please contact Captain Nelson Corteway at (650) 375-7552 if you think you can help.