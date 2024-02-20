Bicyclist struck, killed in Palo Alto intersection

A bicyclist in her 20s was struck and killed in Palo Alto Monday night, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle that first hit the bicyclist stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities, but two other drivers who also hit the cyclist when she was down in the roadway did not stop, police said.

The collision happened just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Embarcadero and Newell roads, police said, adding that it was lightly raining at the time.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said the bicyclist was stopped in the number one lane of eastbound Embarcadero Road at Newell Road. Police believe she may have been waiting for a green arrow to turn left onto northbound Newell Road.

A driver of a Honda Accord traveling eastbound in the number one lane of Embarcadero on a green light struck the bicyclist from behind, police said.

The bicyclist was launched into the intersection, where witnesses said she was then struck by two more cars, according to police. The drivers of those two cars did not stop and continued traveling in the eastbound direction on Embarcadero.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A dashcam in the Honda Accord captured the initial collision in its entirety, police said.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to have played a role in the initial collision, according to police.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Palo Alto Police Department at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text or voice mail to 650-383-8984.