Coroner identifies man, boy who died after being pulled from water off Peninsula beach

A man and a boy from San Jose who died after being pulled from the water off a San Mateo County beach Sunday afternoon have been identified.

Murali Mukund Kalyanaraman, 39, and Vihaan Mukund, 8, were found in the water off Cowell Ranch Beach, just south of Half Moon Bay, and brought to a boat by lifeguards, according to California State Parks.

Both were taken to Stanford Medical Center – the man by ground ambulance and the boy by air ambulance – but they did not survive, California State Parks said.