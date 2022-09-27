Peninsula Animal Shelter Sees Spike in Huskies, Offers Special Adoption Deal

A Peninsula animal shelter is offering a special adoption package for huskies and husky mixes, which it says are being surrendered or found as strays in "record-breaking numbers."

Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA (PHS/SPCA) on Tuesday said it has 15 huskies and husky mixes up for adoption, which represents 50% of the adoptable dogs currently available at the shelter.

"A common question amongst potential adopters when they visit our shelter is: 'Why do you have so many huskies?'" PHS/SPCA Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox said in a statement. "The simple answer may be that these dogs are the latest in a long line of trendy animals made popular by pop culture. Game of Thrones, a very popular book and television series has animal characters that are dire wolves. The dire wolves have a wolf like and even husky appearance. It is possible that fans of the saga were looking for their own replica dire wolf and found the husky. But unfortunately, they may not have prepared for this special and energetic breed."

PHS/SPCA is offering a special adoption bundle – free training package, toy, leash, collar and harness – for qualified adopters.

"These dogs require a lot of activity, both physical and mental," Tarbox said. "They can be quite independent and escape artists. Because we fully understand the needs of this breed, we are placing our adoptable huskies and husky mixes into homes that [have] experience with this type of dog."

The huskies and husky mixes up for adoption at PHS/SPCA are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. Adoption fees are currently $160.