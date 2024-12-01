Pacifica

Peninsula business owners draw shoppers in on Small Business Saturday

Small businesses along the Peninsula welcomed and called customers to their locations as Small Business Saturday was in full swing.

For many vendors, the day serves as a way to get noticed and compete against big retailers.

"Shopping small is such an intentional act that we really hope people take a part of, especially when we are competing with the big box stores," said Caitlyn Cuadra, owner of Malt & Stone In Pacifica.

According to the National Retail Federation, a record 183 million people planned to shop in-person and online between Thanksgiving and Monday. There is also a trend of early holiday shopping; many have completed about a quarter of their planned purchases, per the NRF.

