Peninsula drivers react as southbound Highway 101 closure cause traffic delays

The closure of southbound Highway 101 on the Peninsula is a small stretch only about two miles. But on Saturday, drivers said the delays that the closure was causing were long.

Since Friday, Caltrans crews have been working to install a new bridge over Cordilleras Creek between Redwood City and San Carlos.

A two-mile stretch of Southbound Highway 101 is currently closed between Holly Street and Whipple Avenue so they can complete the work.

“Doing that accelerated project instead of three weeks they’re getting it done in a weekend,” said Vince Jacala with Caltrans.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

But for hundreds of drivers trying to head south, the shutdown left them sitting in traffic. For those diverted to a detour on Industrial Road, it was slow going.

“I try to reach here at five o’clock. But I was 10 minutes late because I did not know about this traffic jam,” said Foster City resident Vincent Mari.

Cones were put up to discourage drivers from taking a detour through neighborhoods and highway onramps were blocked.

The highway is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday just in time for the morning commute.

Marianne Favro has more in the video above.