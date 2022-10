Redwood City councilmembers voted Monday for a temporary ban on new gun stores.

The city doesn't have any gun shops right now, but at least two retailers have applied to open one up, including one close to Roosevelt Elementary School that had a lot of parents upset.

The city passed an ordinance that will block any stores from opening until city staff can do a study on possible regulations and the impact of gun violence.

This ban can last up to 45 days but it can also be extended up to two years.