half moon bay

Safety Concerns Close Popular Pedestrian Bridge in Coastal Trail

The span on Mirada Road at Miramar Beach closed Monday and will be off-limits for at least a year.

By Bay City News

A popular but decaying pedestrian bridge on the California Coastal Trail in Half Moon Bay was closed this week due to concerns about public safety, officials said Friday.

The span on Mirada Road at Miramar Beach closed Monday and will be off-limits for at least a year while plans are developed to replace it, according to Half Moon Bay city officials.

The bridge is mostly within San Mateo County's jurisdiction, but a portion is in Half Moon Bay.

The county determined that the bridge had deteriorated to the point that it needed to be closed immediately this week.

The span links two sections of Mirada Road over Arroyo de en Medio, a seasonal creek. The marine climate and erosion have contributed to the deterioration of the concrete and other parts of the bridge.

Half Moon Bay officials agreed with the county's decision to close it down.

"I understand and share people's frustration with the sudden closure of the bridge, and the resulting disruption in use of the Coastal Trail there," said Half Moon Bay Mayor Adam Eisen in a statement issued Saturday. "However, public safety must be the priority."

The city would work with the county to create a safe detour and move ahead with the bridge replacement project, Eisen said.

The replacement bridge project will include removal of the existing bridge's archway and the bridge deck, strengthening the banks below the span and installing aluminum weather-resistant bridge structure. The project will also take necessary steps for slope protection of the bluffs adjacent to the bridge abutments. The city is in discussions with the county about possibly sharing the cost of the project.

This article tagged under:

half moon baySan Mateo County
