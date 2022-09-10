San Carlos Mayor, City Council Express ‘Deepest Condolences' to Children of Beheaded Woman

San Carlos Mayor Sara McDowell was joined by the City Council Friday in expressing their "deepest condolences" to the two young children of a 27-year-old woman who was killed Thursday by her ex-boyfriend.

"Yesterday, our community was shocked by the tragic murder of a young mother in our community. Thanks to the quick reaction by neighbors calling 911, San Carlos deputies were able to quickly respond and immediately take a suspect into custody. It appears the victim and the suspect knew each other."

"The City Council and its employees join our community in expressing our deepest condolences to the two young children who lost their mother in this horrific and senseless act of violence and to all the victims' family, friends, and loved ones who suffer this loss as well."

The city of San Carlos and the Community Foundation are partnering to accept and hold in trust donations for the future benefit of the victim's children. 100 percent of all donations will go to the victim's children.

"As we mourn together and process this event as a community, please remember to take care of yourself, and to check in on your neighbors and loved ones. There is no doubt that the resilience and heart of the City of Good Living will shine through the darkness of this tragedy."