Man Arrested After Woman's Head Severed With Sword in San Carlos: Source

A woman's head was severed with a sword in San Carlos Thursday, authorities with knowledge of the investigation told NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit.

A man has been arrested in connection with the woman's death, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies near the intersection of Laurel and Magnolia streets were flagged down at about 11:50 a.m. by witnesses who reported an assault in progress, the sheriff's office said. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the woman dead.

Her head had been severed with a sword, according to authorities with knowledge of the investigation.

The suspect returned to the scene and was taken into custody by deputies, according to the sheriff's office. He was later placed under arrest for murder.

The suspect and victim knew each other, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said the incident is believed to be isolated, adding that there is no outstanding threat to the community.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Brandt with the sheriff's office at 650-333-8195 or dbrandt@smcgov.org.