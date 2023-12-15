Suspect arrested after assaulting deputy in Redwood City, sheriff's office says

A San Mateo County deputy was injured Thursday while trying to detain an attempted kidnapping and robbery suspect in Redwood City before the man was arrested, according to the sheriff's office.

Nicholas Ibarra, 35, of East Palo Alto, was booked on multiple charges, including aggravated assault on a deputy, attempted kidnapping and commercial burglary, San Mateo County sheriff's officials said.

At about 4:15 p.m. Thursday, deputies saw Ibarra trying to cause moving vehicles to stop in the middle of traffic in the 2700 block of El Camino Real, in unincorporated Redwood City, the sheriff's office said.

When the deputies appriached Ibarra, he attacked one of the deputies, causing facial injuries, the sheriff's office said. The injured deputy was treated at a nearby hospital. The suspect also was injured in the altercation and was taken to a hospital.

The investigation found that before the assault on the deputy, Ibarra committed a series of crimes, including a robbery, burglary and an attempted kidnapping of a staff member at a local

coffee shop, sheriff's officials said.

Ibarra was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City.