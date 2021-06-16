Person With Slingshot Fires Object at Window of San Francisco Restaurant

A surveillance camera captured a person on a scooter stop outside a San Francisco restaurant earlier this week, pull out a sling shot and fire an object at a front window.

The incident happened at Gai Chicken Rice in the Castro District.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

After firing the object, the person tried to kick in the window, but it didn't completely break. The person eventually got back on the scooter and rode off.

The restaurant owner said he was planning on a full reopening Tuesday night, but now he has to stay closed until he can repair the damage.