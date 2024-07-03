How to keep pets cool, safe during July Fourth heat wave

Something important to consider as triple-digit heat overlaps with July Fourth is your pets and keeping them as safe as possible.

Veterinarian Dr. Caitlan Koontz warned pet owners to think twice before getting into a car or even going for a walk. She also said keeping them hydrated is essential.

"If you don't need to take your pet somewhere, don't take them,” Koontz said. "Don't leave your pet in the car. Having the windows rolled down and leaving your car in the shade is not enough. The temperature rises inside vehicles in minutes, and pets cannot cool themselves effectively."

One more tip is if you're thinking of taking your dog for a walk, bend down and touch the pavement. If it's hot to the touch for you, it'll feel even hotter on their paws.

"It's tough right now with the heat," dog owner Troy Woodruff said. "You gotta be careful. They don't know when to stop. You gotta watch them, take care of them, give them some water."