Cooling centers, other resources during Bay Area heat wave

As temperatures soar into the upper 90s and 100s across the Bay Area this week, people may be looking for places to cool off as well as other resources during the extreme heat.

With an excessive heat warning in effect for much of the region through Friday, various Bay Area cities and counties are offering cooling centers and other services to help residents escape the sweltering weather.

Meteorologist Kari Hall has a look ahead at the dangerously hot temperatures through the holiday in the Microclimate Forecast.

Find your nearest resources below (specific cooling centers listed where agencies provided the information):

Eastmont Branch Library: 7200 Bancroft Ave. #211, Oakland

Dimond Branch Library: 3565 Fruitvale Ave., Oakland

César E. Chávez Branch Library: 3301 E. 12th St., Oakland

Brookfield Branch Library: 9255 Edes Ave., Oakland

Asian Branch Library: 388 Ninth St., Oakland

San Leandro Public Library: 300 Estudillo Ave., San Leandro

Livermore Public Library: 1188 S. Livermore Ave., Livermore

Visit the county website for information.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Visit the county website for information.

Visit the county website for information.

Main Library: 100 Larkin St.

Chinatown/Him Mark Li Branch Library: 1135 Powell St.

Glen Park Branch Library: 2825 Diamond St.

Mission Bay Branch Library: 960 Fourth St.

North Beach Branch Library: 850 Columbus Ave.

Potrero Hill Branch Library: 1616 20th St.

Atherton Library: 2 Dinkelspiel Station Lane

Belmont Library: 1110 Alameda de las Pulgas

Twin Pines Community Center: 20 Twin Pines Lane, Belmont

Burlingame Main Library: 480 Primrose Road

Burlingame Easton Library: 1800 Easton Drive

Brisbane Library: 163 Visitacion Ave.

Daly City Library: Westlake Branch, 275 Southgate Ave.; John Daly Branch, 13 Hillside; Bayshore Branch, 460 Martin St.; Serramonte Branch, 40 Wembley Drive.

East Palo Alto Library: 2415 University Ave.

East Palo Alto Senior Center: 560 Bell St.

Foster City Library: 1000 East Hillsdale Blvd.

Half Moon Bay Library: 620 Correas St.

Menlo Park Main Library: 800 Alma St.

Menlo Park Library, Belle Haven Branch: 413 Ivy Drive

Millbrae Library: 1 Library Ave.

North Fair Oaks Library: 2510 Middlefield Road, Redwood City

Pacifica Sanchez Library: 1111 Terra Nova Blvd.

Pacifica Sharp Park Library: 104 Hilton Way

Portola Valley Library: 765 Portola Road

Redwood City Public Library: 1044 Middlefield Road

Redwood City Library, Redwood Shores Branch: 399 Marine Parkway

Redwood City Library, Schaberg Branch: 2140 Euclid Ave.

Canada College Library: 4200 Farm Hill Blvd., Redwood City

Skyline College Library: 3300 College Drive, San Bruno

San Bruno Library: 701 Angus Ave.

San Mateo City Main Library: 55 W. Third Ave.

San Mateo City Library, Marina Branch: 1530 Susan Court

San Mateo City Library, Hillsdale Branch: 205 W. Hillsdale Blvd.

College of San Mateo Library: 1700 W. Hillsdale Blvd., Building 9

San Carlos Library: 610 Elm St.

South San Francisco Main Library: 840 W. Orange Ave.

South San Francisco Library, Grand Avenue Branch: 306 Walnut Ave.

Woodside Library: 3140 Woodside Road

Central Park Library, Santa Clara

Cupertino Library

Gilroy Library

Los Altos Library

Milpitas Library

Mission Branch Library, Santa Clara

Morgan Hill Library

Santa Clara Community Recreation Center

Santa Clara Senior Center

Saratoga Library

Sunnyvale Library

Woodland Library, Los Altos

Benicia Library: 150 E. L St.

Dixon Library: 230 N. First St.

Vacaville Public Library, Cultural Center: 1020 Ulatis Drive

Vacaville Public Library, Town Square: 1 Town Square Place

Fairfield Civic Center Library: 1150 Kentucky St.

Fairfield Cordelia Library: 5050 Business Center Drive

Law Library, Hall of Justice: 600 Union Ave., Fairfield

Suisun City Library: 601 Pintail Drive

Rio Vista Library: 44 S. Second St.

Springstowne Library: 1003 Oakwood Ave., Vallejo

JFK Library: 505 Santa Clara St., Vallejo

Visit the county website for information.

Visit the CalOES website for a statewide list with links.