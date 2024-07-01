Bay Area weather forecast: July Fourth week heat wave

The Bay Area is in for dangerous heat and high fire danger during the first week of July.

Here's a look at what you need to know.

Excessive heat warning and heat advisory

Much of the Bay Area will either be under an excessive heat warning or heat advisory late Tuesday morning through Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The excessive heat warning will be in effect in inland locations. High temperatures could range from the upper 90s to 110 degrees.

Locations closer to the bay will be under a heat advisory, with high temperatures peaking in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

Good morning. Heat and fire weather dangers will build through the week! Excessive Heat Warnings, Heat Advisories, and Red Flag Warnings will be in effect for parts of the Bay Area and Central Coast throughout the week. See https://t.co/IELcH0TY3U for safety tips! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/9YSWgDfuQf — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) July 1, 2024

Red flag warning

A red flag warning has been issued for the North Bay interior mountains, Marin and Sonoma coastal ranges, and the East Bay hills for part of the week, the weather service said.

The warning will be in effect from 11 p.m. Monday until 11 p.m. Tuesday for Marin and Sonoma coastal ranges and the East Bay hills and 11 p.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Wednesday for the North Bay interior mountains.

Staying safe during the heat wave

The weather service shared the following heat safety tips and practices.

Never leave people or pets in vehicles

Limit outdoor activities during the afternoon and evening hours

Drink plenty of water and take cooling breaks

Wear lightweight and lightly colored clothing

Fire safety

Due to the high fire danger, officials are asking people to refrain from using fireworks and to be extra careful with activities that could spark a blaze.

"The hot and (already) dry conditions will make ignition easy, and rapid fire spread likely," the weather service said.