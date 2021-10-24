More Than 66,000 Without Power Across Bay Area

As Sunday's storm continued to drench the Bay Area, PG&E's estimates of customers affected by storm-related outages swelled to more than 66,000 customers affected by late Sunday morning.
The North Bay remains hardest hit and as of 11:30 a.m., power was out to 43,319 customers, mostly in Marin and Sonoma counties, PG&E spokesman J.D. Guidi said.
About 16,439 customers are affected on the Peninsula; 2,430 in San Francisco, 2,258 in the East Bay, and 1,582 in the South Bay.
PG&E started staging crews on Saturday to deal with the storm, with more 3,000 workers available to respond to outages, Guidi said.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed took to Twitter to alert residents to check for supplies and listed essential items that can help in case of an outage: