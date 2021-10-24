More Than 66,000 Without Power Across Bay Area

As Sunday's storm continued to drench the Bay Area, PG&E's estimates of customers affected by storm-related outages swelled to more than 66,000 customers affected by late Sunday morning.

#ADVISORY: Strong winds and heavy rain expected today and tomorrow. This could result in outages. PG&E has thousands of workers ready to respond. Make sure you and your family are safe and prepared. Information and resources here: https://t.co/p9XpkvtFvo pic.twitter.com/YLgctPeoXX — Pacific Gas & Electric (@PGE4Me) October 24, 2021

The North Bay remains hardest hit and as of 11:30 a.m., power was out to 43,319 customers, mostly in Marin and Sonoma counties, PG&E spokesman J.D. Guidi said.

About 16,439 customers are affected on the Peninsula; 2,430 in San Francisco, 2,258 in the East Bay, and 1,582 in the South Bay.

Crews are working safely and quickly as possible to restore customers. Visit our mobile outage map to report an outage, view outage details & subscribe to alerts: https://t.co/uvrjXoNAUp pic.twitter.com/LLOtSpgvEI — PG&E for the SF Peninsula (@PGE_SFPeninsula) October 24, 2021

PG&E started staging crews on Saturday to deal with the storm, with more 3,000 workers available to respond to outages, Guidi said.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed took to Twitter to alert residents to check for supplies and listed essential items that can help in case of an outage:

There’s heavy wind and rain today. In case of power outages, check your supplies and make sure you have what you need on hand: flashlights, fresh batteries, and avoid using candles due to the risk of fire. pic.twitter.com/71FEP6bZm8 — London Breed (@LondonBreed) October 24, 2021

Take a look at PG&E's outage map here.