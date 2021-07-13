Finding Philip: Search for Missing East Bay Runner Enters 4th Day

Hundreds of search and rescue personnel and community volunteers returned to the Pleasanton hills Tuesday to try to find a man who hasn't returned home after going for a run last weekend.

Philip Kreycik, 37, is believed to still be somewhere in Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park. The father of two from Berkeley went out for a trail run Saturday morning but hasn't been seen since.

Pleasanton police say he is an experienced trail runner with no known health issues.

Volunteers say these are the sneakers that #PhilKreycik was wearing Saturday: @saucony Grey sneakers, size 11. Volunteers say according to his wife, Phil was wearing shorts, a watch, socks but left his shirt in his car. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/1jH7DUdSZ4 — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) July 13, 2021

A San Francisco Water Dept. employee says he brought up water & supplies to a doctor who is stationed in the park, ready to take care of #PhilipKreycik if he is found. The employee says there are some water sources like streams & water troughs for cattle in the park. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/9W0U9hHZPu — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) July 13, 2021

Craig from Alamo took the day off to help search for #PhilipKreycik. Craig has an electric mountain bike & knows this area well. He says he has a bag full of ice, water & a jolly rancher that he will give to Phil if he finds him. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/z7HwWga5mv — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) July 13, 2021