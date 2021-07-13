Pleasanton

Finding Philip: Search for Missing East Bay Runner Enters 4th Day

Philip Kreycik, 37, is believed to still be somewhere in Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park

By Melissa Colorado

Hundreds of search and rescue personnel and community volunteers returned to the Pleasanton hills Tuesday to try to find a man who hasn't returned home after going for a run last weekend.

Philip Kreycik, 37, is believed to still be somewhere in Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park. The father of two from Berkeley went out for a trail run Saturday morning but hasn't been seen since.

Pleasanton police say he is an experienced trail runner with no known health issues.

