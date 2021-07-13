Finding Philip: Search for Missing East Bay Runner Enters 4th Day

Hundreds of search and rescue personnel and community volunteers returned to the Pleasanton hills Tuesday to try to find a man who hasn't returned home after going for a run last weekend.
Philip Kreycik, 37, is believed to still be somewhere in Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park. The father of two from Berkeley went out for a trail run Saturday morning but hasn't been seen since.
Pleasanton police say he is an experienced trail runner with no known health issues.
