Pleasanton

Extensive Search Ongoing at Pleasanton Ridge for Missing Man

By Bay City News

Missing Man in Pleasanton
Pleasanton police

An extensive search was underway Sunday in Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park, where authorities are looking for a man who didn't return from a run Saturday in the hills.

Philip Kreycik, 37, parked his car near the Moller Ranch staging area about 11 a.m. and told his wife he was going for an hourlong run in the East Bay Regional Park, Pleasanton police said.

Kreycik's wife reported him missing at 2 p.m. Saturday. An avid runner with no known health conditions, Kreycik is described as White, with a thin build and brown hair and eyes. He is presumed to be wearing running attire.

Local

Kreycik is an avid distance runner with no known health conditions, police said.

Pleasanton police officers and personnel from East Bay Regional Park police, the Alameda County Sheriff's Department and the California Highway Patrol are using drones, fixed-wing aircraft, off-road vehicles, and search and rescue teams to locate Kreycik.

The park remains open for visitors, police said. Anybody with information about Kreycik's location is asked to contact the Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100.

This article tagged under:

Pleasantoneast bay regional park districtmissing personPleasanton policePleasanton Police Department
