Pittsburg church damaged by fire

Flames tore through a Pittsburg church Sunday afternoon.

According to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, the fire broke out at around 2:30 p.m. at the Evangelist Community Church on Harbor Street.

Con Fire said it started in the church's main sanctuary and then, it spread into the attic and roof.

The pastor says the church has been at the location since 1970. He plans to hold services virtually until they can find another location to worship in person.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

