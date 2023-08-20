Plane makes emergency landing in North Bay vineyard

A plane made an emergency landing in a vineyard in the North Bay Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened near Eastside Road and Flora Marie Lane In Windsor.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot of the Cessna 172h did make it out safely. Pilot Bill Tomkovic said the engine stopped working.

Tomkovic said that he thought he could make it to the Windsor golf club course, but instead had to land in a vineyard.

Tomkovic says he a flight instructor and has been flying for over 40 years. He added he teaches people what to do in a crash but didn't think he would have to experience it himself.