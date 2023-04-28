Pleasanton Community Holds Vigil for Slain Home Depot Employee

The Pleasanton community were united at a candlelight vigil Friday night for a security guard, who lost his life while trying to prevent a robbery at a Home Depot.

What's special about the vigil was the fact that it was organized by people in the community that never even met Blake Mohs, 26.

They learned about the impact he had in the community and wanted to show their respect, inviting friends, family, boy scouts and even police cadets.

Mohs was a loss prevention employee at Home Depot in Pleasanton. Police said that he died after confronting 32-year-old Benicia Knapps from Oakland as she tried to shoplift.

Police said that Knapps shot at Mohs after an altercation. She was later arrested along with her getaway driver in Oakland.

“I feel very sad, I don't know what to say. I just couldn't even sleep that night. I was thinking about him, this young man should had a very bright future,” said Pleasanton resident Lucy We.

Many shared their memories with Mohs and sent him one last message.

“I appreciated him so much. His friendship meant the world to me,” said Charlie Utecht, the victim’s friend.

The suspects in the case are expected to be in court on May 12.