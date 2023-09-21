Watch: Police activity at Toyota of Berkeley service center in Albany

People in Albany are advised to avoid the area near Eastshore Highway between Buchanan and Harrison streets due to police activity, according to Berkeley police Thursday.

NBC Bay Area Skyranger showed a large police presence at The Toyota of Berkeley service center, which is located in Albany, around noon.

Other information was not immediately available.

AVOID THE AREA DUE TO POLICE ACTIVITY: Avoid the area of Eastshore Highway between Buchanan Street and Harrison Street. https://t.co/GclXche0GM — Berkeley Police (@berkeleypolice) September 21, 2023

This is a developing story, Check back for further updates.