BART resumes service on San Francisco lines

BART has resumed service on its San Francisco line Sunday, thought the transit agency warned there were still major delays in all directions due to police activity.

This comes after the agency earlier announced it was halting Blue, Red and Green Line Service on the San Francisco Line.

BART is recovering from an earlier problem. BART service has resumed. There is a major delays on the San Francisco Line in all direction due to police activity. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) February 11, 2024

The agency did not give a reason for those stoppages, but they were announced shortly after BART also shared on social media that that police activity had stopped all trains on the San Francisco line between Balboa Park and Daly City stations.

It added that Muni was providing bus service between those two stations.

Other details weren’t immediately available.

BART service has stopped between Balboa Park and Daly City on the San Francisco Line in the all direction due to police activity. Bus service is being provided by Muni with service between Daly City and Balboa Park stations on bus #14 and 14R. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) February 11, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for further details.