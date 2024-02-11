bart

BART resumes service on San Francisco lines

By Cameron Lallana

BART has resumed service on its San Francisco line Sunday, thought the transit agency warned there were still major delays in all directions due to police activity.

This comes after the agency earlier announced it was halting Blue, Red and Green Line Service on the San Francisco Line.

The agency did not give a reason for those stoppages, but they were announced shortly after BART also shared on social media that that police activity had stopped all trains on the San Francisco line between Balboa Park and Daly City stations.

It added that Muni was providing bus service between those two stations.

Other details weren’t immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back for further details.

