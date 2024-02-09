UC Berkeley

1 arrested after shots fired at UC Berkeley

By Bay City News

A suspect was arrested after an individual fired nine shots Friday night on the campus of the University of California, Berkeley, in the vicinity of Sproul Plaza, a university spokesman said.

No one was injured, said Dan Mogulof, assistant vice chancellor.

The shooting occurred about 8:40 p.m. and a "shelter in place" was ordered, he said. The order was lifted about 9:50 p.m.

No other details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

