Police in Union City Search for Gunman in Fatal Shooting

Union City police are seeking help in the investigation of a homicide Sunday evening in the 33800 block of Seventh Street, according to the police department.

At 8:25 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of gunshots heard in the area, and additional callers confirmed that at least one person was shot, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a man behind the wheel of a vehicle parked on Seventh Street. The victim and the vehicle were struck by numerous bullets, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim was not immediately identified pending notification of family, police said.

Anyone who witnessed or has information on the shooting should contact Detective Smith at 510-675-5268 or the Union City anonymous tip line at 510-675-5207. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Tips@unioncity.org.