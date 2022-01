The discovery of a possible pipe bomb prompted evacuations in downtown Oakland Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Portions of streets in the downtown area near the federal building were closed due to the investigation, according to officials.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office bomb squad responded to the scene.

Further information was not immediately available.

ACSO Bomb Squad is on Scene at the Oakland Federal building for a report of a suspicious device that looks like a potential pipe bomb. We are working with our local and federal partners to keep the scene safe while we work the problem. — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) January 19, 2022

Clay Street between 11th and 16th St and Jefferson and Broadway is closed due to possible incendiary device. @ACSOSheriffs bomb squad on the scene. There are no further details at this time. pic.twitter.com/SOxRQd06ND — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) January 19, 2022