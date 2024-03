President Joe Biden delivered his third state of the union address before Congress. But this one comes in an election year, the stakes could not be higher.

Biden talked on a number of issues, he vowed to fight for reproductive rights, he called out the GOP when it comes to the border and he talked about the Israel-Hamas war.

Jocelyn Moran has more in the video above.

President Joe Biden turned his State of the Union speech Thursday night into an animated argument for a second term as he laced into GOP front-runner Donald Trump for espousing “resentment, revenge and retribution" and jeopardizing freedom at home and abroad. Jessica Aguirre speaks with SJSU professor Dr. Melinda Jackson on this.