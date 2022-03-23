Skip to content
Continuing Coverage
Live: Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson returns for a third day of confirmation hearings. Tap/click to watch.
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Weather
Investigations
Video
Olympics
Entertainment
Sports
Newsletters
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
Watch: Attempted Gas Theft
11-Car Pileup
Cheapest Gas in Bay Area
Saving SF
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine Crisis
How to Help Ukraine War Victims
Expand
Close Menu
Search for:
Local
Coronavirus Pandemic
Climate in Crisis
State
U.S. & World
Sports
Winter Olympics
The Investigative Unit
No Man's Land
The Moms of Magnolia Street
NBC Bay Area Responds
Submit a consumer complaint
How To Explainers
California Live
Weather
Weather Alerts
NBCLX
Entertainment
Video
Traffic
Community
About Us
TV Schedule
Submit Photos and Video
Contests