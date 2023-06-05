Press release: NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 Area de la Bahía honored with 16 Northern California Emmy Awards

SAN JOSE, CA – (June 5, 2023) – The Northern California Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences awarded NBC Bay Area / KNTV and Telemundo 48 Area de la Bahía / KSTS a total of 16 Northern California Emmy Awards. The 52nd Annual Northern California Area Emmy Awards were presented Saturday evening, June 3rd, at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

“I am incredibly proud of the work done by NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 staff, and grateful to NATAS for the recognition,” said Stacy Owen, President and General Manager of NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48. “We are committed to presenting in-depth and informative content, striving for meaningful change, and moving the Bay Area communities forward. We are especially proud of Telemundo 48 for being recognized for Overall Excellence for a second year in a row. We applaud all the winners and join the Academy in celebrating their outstanding achievements.”

Following is list of all the Telemundo 48 and NBC Bay Area:

Overall Excellence/News Excellence-Spanish

“Telemundo 48 Primeros Contigo,” Telemundo Area de la Bahia KSTS

Stacy Owen, President/General Manager; Rossyris Silva, Vice President of News

Daily News Report (single shift)-Spanish

“Viviendo entre Ratas,” Telemundo Area de la Bahia KSTS

Yomara López, Reporter; Luis Moran, Photographer

Arts/Entertainment-Spanish

“El Canto de los Cenzontles,” Telemundo Area de la Bahia KSTS

Erika Díaz, Executive Producer; Mario Ayala, Producer/Editor; Claudia De La Fuente, Writer/Reporter

Education/Schools-Spanish

“Cárcel de Oportunidades,” Telemundo Area de la Bahia KSTS

Sandra Pérez, Executive Producer; Yomara López, Reporter

Historical/Cultural-Spanish

“Charrería y Tradición,” Telemundo Area de la Bahia KSTS

Erika Díaz, Executive Producer; Mario Ayala, Producer/Photographer; Claudia De La Fuente, Reporter

Human Interest-Spanish

“Escaramuzas, arte en movimiento,” Telemundo Area de la Bahia KSTS

Erika Díaz, Executive Producer; Mario Ayala, Producer/Photographer

Anchor-News/Weather/or Sports-Spanish

“Sandra Cervantes News Anchor,” Telemundo Area de la Bahia

KSTS Sandra Ulsh Cervantes, News Anchor

Business/Consumer “NBC Bay Area Responds,”

NBC Bay Area KNTV Christopher Chmura, Alyssa Goard, Producers

Environment-News or Short Form Content

“Deadly Strike: The Preventable Threat Killing Endangered Whales,”

NBC Bay Area KNTV Bigad Shaban, Producer/Reporter

Informational/Instructional - Short Form Content

“How To...,” NBC Bay Area KNTV Christopher Chmura, Writer/Editor

Sports Story-News

“Cornhole 101: The Hole Story,” NBC Bay Area KNTV Jonathan Bloom, Producer

Talent-Anchor-Weather

“Weather on Fire in a Warming Climate Composite,”

NBC Bay Area KNTV Rob Mayeda, Meteorologist & Graphics Producer

Talent-Reporter-Specialty Assignment

“Purposeful, Powerful Investigative Journalism - Candice Nguyen Composite,” NBC Bay Area KNTV, Candice Nguyen, Investigative Reporter

Editor-News

“Editing Cornhole: The Visual Language of a Brand New Sport,” NBC Bay Area KNTV Jonathan Bloom, Editor

Multi-Media Journalist-No Production Time Limit

“Jonathan Bloom: A Story Built With Facts and Painted With Moments,” NBC Bay Area KNTV Jonathan Bloom, Multimedia Journalist

“Consumer Reporter on the Go,” NBC Bay Area KNTV Christopher Chmura, Multimedia Journalist

About NBC Bay Area / KNTV

Owned by NBCUniversal, NBC Bay Area/KNTV is the Bay Area’s investigative station located in the heart of Silicon Valley. The mission of NBC Bay Area is to reflect the communities it serves and support its viewers through solution-based journalism that moves the community forward. The station addresses the Bay Area’s most pressing issues across all platforms, featuring the Investigative Unit and NBC Bay Area Responds. NBC Bay Area can be seen locally on Comcast 3 and 703 and over-the-air on 11 as well as streaming platforms NBCBayArea.com, Peacock, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo Play.

About Telemundo Telemundo 48 / KSTS

Telemundo 48 / KSTS is Telemundo’s local television station serving the Spanish-speaking community throughout the Bay Area. Owned by NBCUniversal, the station is committed to providing viewers with breaking news and in-depth journalism with their award-winning team of reporters, offering the most up-to-date local news, weather, sports and entertainment headlines through a variety of platforms, including online at TelemundoAreadelaBahia.com and via mobile and social media channels. The station can be seen locally on Comcast 18 and 718 and over-the-air on 48. TeleXitos, the station’s multicast network, offers exciting action and adventure programming in Spanish. TeleXitos can be seen locally on Comcast 194 and 1198 and over-the-air on 48.2.

###

MEDIA CONTACT

Liza Catalan

408-432-4302

liza.catalan@nbcuni.com