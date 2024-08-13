Press Release: NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48's ‘Clear The Shelters' Pet Adoption & Donation Campaign Returns for 10th Year

SAN JOSE, CA – (August 12, 2024) – NBC Bay Area (KNTV) and Telemundo 48 (KSTS) announced the launch of their annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign, which began over the weekend on August 10. Now in its milestone tenth consecutive year, the campaign will run through September 10. As part of this monthlong event, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 are partnering with local animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and raise funds for participating shelters and rescues.

Since its inception in 2015, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48’s local Clear The Shelters campaigns have helped more than 31,000 pets find new homes. Nationally, more than one million pets have been adopted and millions of dollars has been raised for participating shelters and rescues over nine Clear The Shelters campaigns.

The 2024fundraising effort will again be led by Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit and longtime campaign partner. Donations can be made Aug. 1 to Sept. 30 at ClearTheSheltersFund.org. Through the online platform, built by Fundraise Up, donors have the option to cover transaction fees so that 100 percent of the funds go directly to the shelter or rescue of their choice.

Virtual pet adoptions are also returning for the sixth consecutive campaign through WeRescue. The WeRescue website and app enable users to browse adoptable pets in their area by breed, gender, size and other factors, submit their adoption applications, and ask questions directly to shelters.

For more on Clear The Shelters, including participating animal shelters and rescues, along with details on local events, visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language site DesocuparlosAlbergues.com.

About Clear The Shelters

Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® is an annual, nationwide pet adoption campaign that is led by NBCUniversal Local. Every year, NBCUniversal Local’s NBC and Telemundo owned stations, plus affiliated stations, partner with animal shelters and rescues in their communities promote pet adoption and raise needed funds. Clear The Shelters was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Since 2015, Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign has resulted in more than one million pet adoptions and raised millions of dollars for participating shelters and rescues.Visit ClearTheShelters.com and DesocuparLosAlbergues.com for more information.

About NBC Bay Area / KNTV

Owned by NBCUniversal, NBC Bay Area/KNTV is the Bay Area’s investigative station located in the heart of Silicon Valley. The mission of NBC Bay Area is to reflect the communities it serves and support its viewers through solution-based journalism that moves the community forward. The station addresses the Bay Area’s most pressing issues across all platforms, featuringthe Investigative Unit and NBC Bay Area Responds. NBC Bay Area can be seen locally on Comcast 3 and 703 and over-the-air on 11 as well as streaming platforms NBCBayArea.com, Peacock, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo Play.

About Telemundo Telemundo 48 / KSTS

Telemundo 48 / KSTS is Telemundo’s local television station serving the Spanish-speaking community throughout the Bay Area. Owned by NBCUniversal, the station is committed to providing viewers with breaking news and in-depth journalism with their award-winning team of reporters, offering the most up-to-date local news, weather, sports and entertainment headlines through a variety of platforms, including online at TelemundoAreadelaBahia.com and via mobile and social media channels. The station can be seen locally on Comcast 18 and 718 and over-the-air on 48. TeleXitos, the station’s multicast network, offers exciting action and adventure programming in Spanish. TeleXitos can be seen locally on Comcast 194 and 1198 and over-the-air on 48.2.

