Pride Flag Ripped Down at Palo Alto Church, Investigated as Hate Crime

A pride flag was ripped down outside a Palo Alto church earlier this month, and the incident is now considered a hate crime, according to the police department.

The incident occurred sometime between May 7 and May 11 at the First Lutheran Church at 600 Homer Ave. A church employee reported it Tuesday, police said.

The flag and mounting brackets were ripped off the front exterior of the church and left on the ground, police said. The wall was damaged as a result.

Police had no suspect information.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the police department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984.