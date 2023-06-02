List: Pride Month Celebrations in the Bay Area

Pride Month began Thursday with flag raisings in the Bay Area and across the United States. These celebrations are to show support for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

Various events will occur throughout the month in the Bay Area, including street festivals and free health screenings.

Here's a breakdown of some major activities:

San Francisco Pride Castro Theatre Fundraiser

Date and time: Friday, June 2; 10:30 a.m.

Description: The event celebrates the struggle for gay rights in the Bay Area. Organizers say it is also to reflect on the lessons and successes of social justice in the community.

Oakland LGBTQ Community Center M-Powerment Summit

Date and time: Saturday, June 3; 9 a.m.

Description: Pride month in Oakland kicks off with a weekend health and wellness summit with gay health experts, advocates, and community members expected in attendance at the Oakland Marriott City Center hotel.

Sonoma County Pride Parade and Festival

Date and time: Saturday, June 3; 11 a.m.

Description: The 37th Annual Pride Festival occurs at the Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa. Community leaders and members will celebrate Sonoma County's LGBTQ+ history.

Fremont Pride Kick-Off Celebration

Date and time: Saturday, June 3; 8 p.m.

Description: Happening at the Fremont Main Library, the festival will star the nation's oldest self-identified LGBT mixed chorus - Queer Chorus of San Francisco.

Oakland Queer Youth Trivia Night

Date and time: Friday, June 9; 6 p.m.

Description: Happening at Oakland City Hall, the event celebrates the talent of Oakland's youthful gay community.

San Francisco Pride Parade

Date and time: Sunday, June 25; 10 a.m.

Description: The parade will wind through Market Street and feature floats and performers with live music, entertainment, and food stalls.