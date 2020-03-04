coronavirus

Private School on Peninsula Closes After Staff Member’s Coronavirus Contact

Menlo School in Atherton shuts down through the weekend as school gets a deep cleaning, official says

By NBC Bay Area staff

Generic Classroom Thumbnail
NBC News

Menlo School, a private campus in Atherton, shut down Wednesday and will remain closed through the weekend after a staff member had contact with a relative who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a top school official.

Head of School Than Healy on Wednesday sent a letter to the Menlo School community, saying in part all school-related activities will be canceled, including classes, athletics, arts, clubs and planned field trips.

"During the closure, we will continue to work with the health departments and will gain a better understanding of our employee’s situation. We have also engaged a cleaning service and will use the time to deep clean the entire campus," Healy wrote. "While it is not our intent to cause undue alarm or disruption to our students' learning, the School has decided to act conservatively and in the best interest of our community members in announcing this closure."

Local

Decision 2020 5 mins ago

Foster City Councilman Perez Recalled After ‘Bullying’

Santa Clara County 2 hours ago

Ballots Still Being Counted in Santa Clara County

Healy added that the school will provide an update later Wednesday.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusAthertonschool closure
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us