Private School on Peninsula Closes After Staff Member’s Coronavirus Contact

Menlo School, a private campus in Atherton, shut down Wednesday and will remain closed through the weekend after a staff member had contact with a relative who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a top school official.

Head of School Than Healy on Wednesday sent a letter to the Menlo School community, saying in part all school-related activities will be canceled, including classes, athletics, arts, clubs and planned field trips.

"During the closure, we will continue to work with the health departments and will gain a better understanding of our employee’s situation. We have also engaged a cleaning service and will use the time to deep clean the entire campus," Healy wrote. "While it is not our intent to cause undue alarm or disruption to our students' learning, the School has decided to act conservatively and in the best interest of our community members in announcing this closure."

Healy added that the school will provide an update later Wednesday.