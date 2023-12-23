Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather at two Bay Area cities

Demonstrators attended at least two pro-Palestinian protests across the Bay Area Saturday, calling for a ceasefire and holding a vigil for children killed during the war.

In San Francisco, protesters gathered near Powell and Market streets in the afternoon for the “No Christmas As Usual: Shut It Down For Palestine” rally. Organizers called for a permanent cease-fire as well as an end to U.S. spending on the war.

“Instead of funding things to heal and alleviate poverty, homelessness, drug addiction, hunger, and so many of the other issues that are going on in our own country, they would rather spend our money on war and occupation,” said Union City resident Farid Babrakzai

Demonstrators said they planned to keep putting pressure on their elected leaders throughout the holidays.

Over 20,000 people have been killed in Gaza as of Saturday, according to health officials there. Although an exact breakdown is difficult, heath officials said last week that two-thirds of those killed at that point were women and children.

So, in memory of those children killed, demonstrators gathered in Los Gatos Saturday to set up a memorial in a park near the corner of Main Street and Santa Cruz Avenue.

Organizers set out over 400 pairs of children's shoes in rows on the grass, some by a picture and description of a child who had been killed during the conflict.

Many of the organizers, like Aileen Ajlouni, were themselves mothers. Ajlouni said the intent was for the memorial to be less of a protest, and more to raise awareness of the suffering going on.

“The message I hope that it conveys is that these children need us. We are their voice,” Ajlouni said. “And, again, regardless of where these children come from, they are our family. And at the end of the day — Palestinian, Israeli, whatever their race is — we need to protect the children.”