May Day

Protesters Rally Behind #CancelRent on May Day

By Melissa Colorado

NBC Universal, Inc.

With millions of Americans losing their jobs, tenants in the Bay Area are rallying behind #CancelRent and calling for the government to do the same during the coronavirus crisis.

But some property owners say that a cascade of unpaid rents could sink our economy even further.

“During times like this, landlords should be more sympathetic,” said Andrew Yen from Oakland. 

Local

Making It in the Bay 2 hours ago

Homeless Women Take Over Vacant Home in San Francisco

stories by joe rosato jr 1 hour ago

Parallels Between COVID-19 and 1918 Spanish Influenza Outbreak

Yen wasn’t planning on being two months late on his rent until the coronavirus happened.

“I’ve been without income for about a month,” said Yen.

He and his partner’s one-bedroom apartment in Oakland goes for $2,500 a month. On Friday, the two are joining thousands of other tenants on a nationwide rent strike. 

“With rent off our plate, we have more resources to buy food and afford healthcare,” Yen said.

One of the rallying cries at Friday’s May Day caravan was “no pay, no rent.” The caravan started at the Port of Oakland and circled its way to Downtown Oakland.

“If you’re canceling jobs, rents should be canceled. Bills should be canceled,” said LaShai Daniels from Oakland.

But bills – like property taxes – aren’t getting canceled, argues Berkeley property owner Sid Lakireddy, who also serves as the president of the California Rental Housing Association. 

“A rent strike would have a huge cascading effect that would deliver a huge blow to the economy of California on top of the blow it’s already received,” said Lakireddy. 

California’s moratorium on evictions for renters ends on May 31. 

The state says property owners affected by COVID-19 still have a two-month grace period to make mortgage payments.

This article tagged under:

May Daycoronavirusshelter at homeRent
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us