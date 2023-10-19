Protesters in San Francisco call for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

Hundreds of people protested outside the San Francisco Federal Building Thursday, calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East.

There were actually two protests at the same location that folded into one because people in two groups said they were demanding the same things.

The protest at the Federal Building on 7th Street near Mission brought out at minimum, hundreds with police having to divert traffic as people took over the street.

Many protesters like Suzanne Ali have family in Gaza and they’re concerned about every minute of the day.

“It’s been difficult for me to eat I have not been eating like many people that I know I end up crying all night for the basically out of fear and worry,” she said.

By the night’s end, the federal building had been defaced with messages like “Free Palestine” and across the street, protestors climbed a building to erect the Palestinian flag. Representative Nancy Pelosi has an office inside the Federal Building.

Violette Mansour was one of a handful who chained themselves to the entrances of the building earlier in the evening, with demands shared by the people who showed up.

“Nancy Pelosi has shown her unconditional support for the Israeli military and we are here to demand that she sign on to the ceasefire resolution that’s in Congress right now,” Mansour said.

Pelosi has yet to sign onto a resolution introduced Monday that would urge the president to push for a cease-fire and de-escalation of the Israel-Hamas war and send and facilitate humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

Additionally, the protestors want the U.S. to stop sending money to Israel. Numbers from the Department of State said the U.S. provides more than three billion dollars annually to Israel’s military.

This as these protesters say a genocide of Palestinians is and has been happening even before this latest war.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Pelosi’s office for comment Thursday. They referred to comments she made on a national media outlet Thursday morning.

She said the U.S. has to stop Hamas and then she was asked if people calling for a cease fire was premature and she said she didn’t know the nature of the cease fire but that they have to protect the civilians of Gaza. Though she admitted that’s hard to do.