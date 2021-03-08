California Launches Work-for-Shot Volunteer Program at COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to ramp up across California, the state is deploying a work-for-a-shot program for volunteers.

The governor's office in conjunction with California Volunteers on Monday launched MyTurnVolunteer, a portal where people can sign up to work volunteer shifts at vaccination sites, based on their ZIP code, and in turn become eligible for a shot.

A spokesperson with California Volunteers told SFGate most vaccination sites are looking for medical or general support volunteers, and anyone who works four hours or more can get a shot, even if they're not eligible under state guidelines.

Opportunities are limited, officials said, but people can register on the portal to receive a notification when a volunteer slot opens up.

General vaccination eligibility currently is limited to seniors 65 and older, health care workers and certain essential workers such as educators, according to the state's tiered system.

As of Monday, more than 10.5 million vaccine doses have been administered statewide, more than 13.3 million doses have been delivered within the state and more than 14.5 million doses, including first and second doses, have been shipped to California, according to the state's latest numbers.