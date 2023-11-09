Several rallies held across the Bay Area to call for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

Thursday was a National Day of Protest. It was a time for hundreds of thousands to call for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas and to demand the U.S. to stop supplying Israel with weapons.

In the Bay Area, hundreds of demonstrators gathered in various locations with a single message, which is to end the violence in Gaza.

One group, gathered in front of representative Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco office, demanded she sign a ceasefire resolution in congress.

There was another group that gathered outside San Francisco City Hall.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Since the war between Israel and Hamas began last month, more than 10,000 people have been killed in Gaza, according to health officials.

In the East Bay, students from various Hayward schools including Impact Academy walked out of class to call attention to the issue.

Many started at Mount Eden Park before eventually marching to Hayward City Hall.

“People deserve to live. People deserve to have homes and ensure that their safety is secure,” said Impact Academy student Ariela Lara. In the South Bay, a small group of demonstrators filled the office of congressman Ro Khanna, urging him to sign a ceasefire resolution.

A handful of students at Mission College in Santa Clara held a walk out and were supported by students from the rooftop of the high school next door.

The protests happened Israel declared there would be a daily four-hour pause from fighting in northern Gaza to allow a humanitarian corridor to open.

However, Israel’s prime minister also says there will be no ceasefire without the release of an estimated 240 hostages, still held by Hamas.