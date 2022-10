Stanford University is warning the community about a rape that happened on campus.

The university said a woman was working in her office around 12:30 p.m. Friday when a man came in.

The victim told officials that the man grabbed her, dragged her to the basement of the building and raped her.

Police do not have a suspect description at this time.

This is the second reported rape on campus since August.