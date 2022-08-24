Northern California Man Scores Record $20 Million Jackpot on Lottery Scratchers Ticket

A Northern California man hit the all-time jackpot on a lottery Scratchers ticket, winning $20 million in the Set For Life Millionaire Edition game, according to the California Lottery.

Chad Fry bought the record-breaking ticket at Foothill Market in Auburn, a city in Placer County about 33 miles northeast of Sacramento, the lottery said.

Fry was on a routine shopping trip on his way home when he decided to buy the $30 ticket on impulse, he told lottery officials, and he was still processing the whole event.

"I’m sure it will hit me that I’m a millionaire (now that I’ve seen) all those zeroes!" Fry said.

The $20 million cash prize is the largest the California Lottery has ever paid out for a Scratchers ticket win, the lottery said. It's twice as much as the top prize on any other Scratchers ticket sold in California.

Similar to the California Lottery draw games, the Set For Life Millionaire Edition ticket gives winners two payment options: an annual payment of $800,000 for 25 years or a lump sum payment of $11.6 million.

Fry chose the lump sum and told lottery officials he plans to buy a new F250 truck.