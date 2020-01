The stage is set for Saturday's game at Levi's Stadium where the San Francisco 49ers will be facing the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

San Francisco City Hall and San Jose City Hall were proudly decked out in red and gold Friday night officially making the Bay "Niner Land."

The first-ever 49ers home playoff game at Levi's Stadium will be on NBC Bay Area. Pregame coverage starts at 11:30 a.m.