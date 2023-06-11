Reddit

Reddit communities to go dark Monday to protest third-party app changes

By Rosa del Duca

NBC Universal, Inc.

Reddit communities are going dark Monday in protest of the company’s new pricing policy.

The San Francisco-based tech company will start charging more for individual forums and subreddits that use third-party apps.

Reddit users say that is a problem because the Reddit app is limited, clunky and not accessible for people who are visually impaired.

The main Bay Area subreddit, which has over half a million users, is among the thousands of pages that plan to go dark for 48 hours.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Google Jun 8

Google among companies urging employees to return to office

news Jun 8

Tech Leaders Are Calling for an A.I. Pause Because They Have No Product Ready, Palantir CEO Says

This article tagged under:

Reddit
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us