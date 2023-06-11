Reddit communities to go dark Monday to protest third-party app changes

Reddit communities are going dark Monday in protest of the company’s new pricing policy.

The San Francisco-based tech company will start charging more for individual forums and subreddits that use third-party apps.

Reddit users say that is a problem because the Reddit app is limited, clunky and not accessible for people who are visually impaired.

The main Bay Area subreddit, which has over half a million users, is among the thousands of pages that plan to go dark for 48 hours.