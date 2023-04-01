Redwood City

Police Still Looking for Vehicle Involved Redwood City Hit-and-Run

Redwood City Police have asked anyone who saw the Friday night collision to contact them

By Bay City News

Redwood City police are investigating a Friday evening hit-and-run involving a bicyclist and a vehicle. 

That happened around 9:25 p.m. near Veterans Boulevard and Maple Street, according to police. 

On Saturday, police said they were still looking for the involved vehicle and are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.

